ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $323.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,281,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

