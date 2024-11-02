Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.41.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.87. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 78,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

