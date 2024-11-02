Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

VXUS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.92. 5,021,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

