ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at Raymond James

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ATS’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ATS from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.43.

The company has a market cap of C$4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.36. ATS has a 12 month low of C$33.47 and a 12 month high of C$60.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.60.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of C$694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$689.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.0959036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

