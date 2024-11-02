Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.79 ($3.29) and traded as low as GBX 237.51 ($3.08). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 238 ($3.09), with a volume of 233,976 shares trading hands.

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 253.76. The firm has a market cap of £183.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Aurora Investment Trust alerts:

Aurora Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Aurora Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.57%.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.