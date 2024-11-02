Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $24.03 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Avalanche has a market cap of $9.78 billion and $136.01 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $24.03 or 0.00034682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 447,133,128 coins and its circulating supply is 407,130,028 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

