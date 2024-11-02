Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 84,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.87. 199,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,559. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

