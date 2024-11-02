Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,260.28 ($16.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,270 ($16.47). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,224 ($15.87), with a volume of 21,012 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £377.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2,734.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

