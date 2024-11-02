Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.15 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,857,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,568. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

