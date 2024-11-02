AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS.
Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.04. 566,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.
