Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOH. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.08%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,327.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 299.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $696,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $2,357,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $1,664,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.