Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $214.00 to $246.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.56.

Get F5 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 Trading Down 0.7 %

FFIV stock opened at $232.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 has a 12-month low of $149.40 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.96.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that F5 will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $98,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,221.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,702. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in F5 by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 862 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in F5 by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in F5 by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.