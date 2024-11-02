Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $512.10 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $512.10 million and $10.12 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0766 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.13 or 0.03591610 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00035433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,882,468 coins and its circulating supply is 6,681,182,468 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

