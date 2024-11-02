Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU – Get Free Report) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
Benessere Capital Acquisition Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.
Benessere Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.
