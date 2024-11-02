Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €17.85 ($19.40) and last traded at €17.85 ($19.40). Approximately 11,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.00 ($19.57).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $180.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

