bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €3.03 ($3.29) and last traded at €3.03 ($3.29). 2,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.01 ($3.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online sports betting and gaming services. The company offers pre-match and live betting; and sports betting and online gaming licenses for casino, poker, games, and virtual sports services. It operates in Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

