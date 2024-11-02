Biconomy Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last Week (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $193.26 million and $21.75 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,276.77 or 0.99981622 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,255.73 or 0.99951260 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,775,842 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

