Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Biglari Trading Up 1.6 %

BH opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.71. Biglari has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $219.00.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($12.87) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.14 million for the quarter. Biglari had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

Insider Transactions at Biglari

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari acquired 43,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $586,557.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 364,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,694.29. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 189,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,158 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Biglari by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Biglari by 40.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Biglari by 5.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biglari

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.