Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.73 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $2,961.48 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00059852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00016914 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006038 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,386.13 or 0.38014040 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

