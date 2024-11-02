BitShares 1-Day Volume Hits $57,953.14 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $57,953.14 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000471 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

