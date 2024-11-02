BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,162. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $794.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO C Bradford Richmond purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $497,007. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 569,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

