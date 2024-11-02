Blast Price Reaches $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Blast token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Blast has a total market capitalization of $168.78 million and $6.59 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blast has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blast alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,276.77 or 0.99981622 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,255.73 or 0.99951260 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast Token Profile

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,775,426,384 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,747,258,804.953068 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00777227 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $8,745,199.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.