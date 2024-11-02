BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys 939 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,144 shares of company stock worth $66,184,385. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $165.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $388.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

