BluePath Capital Management LLC Has $656,000 Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

BluePath Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Global Ship Lease worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3,779.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,002 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 62.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,533,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,434,000 after buying an additional 969,536 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 275.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,068,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,763,000 after buying an additional 783,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 97.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 275,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 237.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 204,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 144,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GSL stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $886.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.90% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

