BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Posts Earnings Results

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. BNCCORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.
BNCCORP Price Performance
Shares of BNCC remained flat at $26.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BNCCORP has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $93.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43.
BNCCORP Company Profile
