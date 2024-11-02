BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Posts Earnings Results

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. BNCCORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Shares of BNCC remained flat at $26.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BNCCORP has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $93.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

