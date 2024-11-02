Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $4,510.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,680.18.

BKNG traded up $72.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,749.11. 519,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,136.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3,880.99. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,756.39 and a 12-month high of $4,856.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 165.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 177.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $519,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16,668.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,569,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

