BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 361.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,503 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 20.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669,137 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 652,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in BorgWarner by 236.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 593,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

