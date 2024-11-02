Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Bay Rivers Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 895.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 59,503 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 5.7% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

AVGO stock opened at $168.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.03.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

