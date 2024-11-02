Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) vs. Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN) Critical Contrast

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial N/A N/A N/A Broadstone Net Lease 33.56% 4.45% 2.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gladstone Commercial and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadstone Net Lease 1 3 2 0 2.17

Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 152.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Broadstone Net Lease”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial $145.15 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Broadstone Net Lease $442.89 million 7.43 $155.48 million $0.76 22.97

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Commercial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Gladstone Commercial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, Gladstone Commercial paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. Gladstone Commercial has never skipped or deferred a distribution since its inception in 2003.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties. The Corporation is the sole managing member of the OP. The membership units not owned by the Corporation are referred to as OP Units or non-controlling interests. As the Corporation conducts substantially all of its operations through the OP, it is structured as what is referred to as an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust (UPREIT). The Corporation’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BNL.

