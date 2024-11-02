Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT at $52.82

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION opened at $51.44 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after buying an additional 929,251 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after acquiring an additional 563,889 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 433,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

