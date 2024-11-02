Cabana LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cabana LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cabana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after buying an additional 897,954 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after buying an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after buying an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,909,000 after buying an additional 79,936 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.29. 278,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,308. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.15 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

