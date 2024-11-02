CacheTech Inc. Grows Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CacheTech Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 70.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Datadog by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $4,346,289.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,963,061.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $16,438,489.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 336,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,476,219.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $4,346,289.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,963,061.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,928 shares of company stock valued at $63,079,091. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 273.92, a P/E/G ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.47. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. Datadog’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

