CacheTech Inc. Sells 1,656 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

CacheTech Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in LTC Properties by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 238,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,326.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

LTC Properties Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.60. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.85%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

