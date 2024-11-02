CacheTech Inc. Takes Position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA)

CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. CacheTech Inc. owned 0.38% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,040,000.

Get BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (HYSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in its own suite of fixed-income products specializing in high-yield USD-denominated corporate bonds. It offers diversified sector exposure and no bond maturity limitations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.