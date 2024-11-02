Cambiar Investors LLC Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Americold Realty Trust worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,300,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,337 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 9,018,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,571 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $114,436,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,385,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after buying an additional 123,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

COLD stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -87.13%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.