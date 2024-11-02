Cambiar Investors LLC Has $16.93 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,954 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in SAP by 892.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 1,270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 254.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $233.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.51 and its 200 day moving average is $206.68. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $137.77 and a 12-month high of $243.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $286.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

