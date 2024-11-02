Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Air Lease worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $3,235,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 459.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 37,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 23.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $667.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.93 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Air Lease

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.