Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 6,379 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,910,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 73.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,598,000 after acquiring an additional 315,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after purchasing an additional 74,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,739,000 after purchasing an additional 254,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $126.27 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $80.68 and a 12-month high of $136.12. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.90.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,866 shares in the company, valued at $502,695.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,695.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,687.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

