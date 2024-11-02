Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.22% of Maximus worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 224.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 201.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Maximus by 8,788.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $93.97.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,841.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.