Campbell Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 7.0% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $79,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $487.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.54. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $360.30 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

