Campbell Wealth Management Invests $3.39 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,843,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after buying an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWM stock opened at $219.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.79 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

