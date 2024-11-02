Campbell Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,698 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 54.3% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $208.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $144.84 and a twelve month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.