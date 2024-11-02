Campbell Wealth Management Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $818.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $911.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $865.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 73.73% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

