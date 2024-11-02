Camping World’s (CWH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Camping World Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Camping World has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.47.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Camping World’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -72.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 121,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,647,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,842.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Camping World by 6,495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

