Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 81,363 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.13% of Veralto worth $35,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Veralto by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,232,000 after acquiring an additional 553,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,948,000 after acquiring an additional 200,657 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,814,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,746,000 after acquiring an additional 132,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,492,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion and a PE ratio of 31.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $66.69 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,305 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

