Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.46 and a 52 week high of $131.85. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

