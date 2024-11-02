Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $7.97 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,554 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $111.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $502.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.