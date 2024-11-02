Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $62,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $208.22 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $144.84 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

