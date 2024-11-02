Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 1.27% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $53,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.
NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $44.64 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28.
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
