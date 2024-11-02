Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CCEC)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Trading Down 2.1 %

Capital Clean Energy Carriers stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Clean Energy Carriers will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCEC shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

