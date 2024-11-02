Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CCEC)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Trading Down 2.1 %
Capital Clean Energy Carriers stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Clean Energy Carriers will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Capital Clean Energy Carriers
About Capital Clean Energy Carriers
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Clean Energy Carriers
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.